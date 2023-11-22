New Switch Update Brings Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Crossplay, Patch Notes

The 4v1 co-op game Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed launched on Switch a few weeks ago, and developer Illfonic has released a new update that makes it easier to team up with friends.
Crossplay is now available on Switch in version 1.7.1, so your ghost-busting gang can be recruited from any console.
This comes alongside the usual fixes and tweaks, including cutscene errors, crashes, and a strange bug that prevented Switch players with over 100 friends from joining a game.
The developer posted the full patch notes on the Spirits Unleashed website, which we have included below.
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Ver. 1.7.1 (Released 20th Nov, 2023)
General
- Improved caching to reduce stuttering and hitching for PC players
- Fixed and improved localization for various languages
- Fixed an issue where players were seeing extremely bright VFX after joining games in progress
- Fixed an issue where PlayStation players were having issues joining matches if the host was a PC player
- Fixed an issue where Xbox controller prompts would sometimes appear while using a PlayStation controller on Steam
- Fixed an issue where a cutscene could trigger while players were in the customization menu
- Fixed an issue where players could not scroll down on the in-game news feed
- Fixed an issue where some parts of Ray’s dialogue were missing in the Japanese version of the opening cinematic
- Fixed an issue on PS4 & PS5 where players could get stuck on the loading screen after disconnecting from internet
- Addressed several crashes affecting Nintendo Switch players
- Fixed an issue preventing research contracts, gear and ghost level progression in Offline Mode for the Nintendo Switch
- Fixed an issue that was preventing Nintendo Switch players from playing if they had over 100 friends
- Fixed an issue where audio would not play if sound settings were set to mono for the Nintendo Switch
- Fixed an issue where non-English and special characters appeared as question marks on the in-game Friends List for the Nintendo Switch
- Improved performance during the second phase of the Samhain boss fight for the Nintendo Switch
- In-game collectibles (Spores, Mold, Fungi, News Clippings and Tobin Missing Pages) should now be properly tracked when switching between Online and Offline Mode
- Fixed an issue where players would sometimes be incorrectly rewarded with Tobin’s Missing Pages at the end of a match
- Fixed an issue where certain contracts related to shooting ghost targets were not tracking properly
- Fixed tracking for the “Legions” achievement while playing in Offline Mode
Samhain Boss Fight
- Fixed an issue where story progress could sometimes reset while switching between offline and online mode
- Fixed an issue where Samhain could disappear from the boss fight if trapped during the sudden death transition
- Fixed an issue where an additional Winston could appear during a cutscene
- Fixed an issue where Busters could use their gear during the Samhain boss fight cutscene
- Fixed an issue where the Graduation Day cutscene would not play properly for client players
- Fixed an issue where the Graduation Day cutscene would replay upon entering the Firehouse
- Fixed an issue where party members could appear in the background certain cutscenes
- Fixed an issue where certain cinematics were missing subtitles
Ghost Bounties
- Reduced wait time to return to the Firehouse after completing a Ghost Bounty
- Slightly increased chances for Hellspawn Bounties to appear at higher player levels
- Fixed an issue where canceling a Ghost Bounty during the Ready Up countdown would cause the next private match to incorrectly place the user into the previously selected Ghost Bounty
Busters
- Fixed an issue where Busters could use the V.A.D. to escape Gravebringer’s Ossifying Lance’s root effect
- Fixed an issue where Busters could not open the pause menu while Suspended by an Overlord
- Addressed an issue where Busters would automatically switch to the Ghost Trap while trying to fire their Particle Thrower
- Fixed an issue where the Dual Vertical Grip attachment would sometimes automatically push or pull Ghosts
- Fixed an issue where the Proton Pack could appear detached from the Buster’s player model
- Fixed an issue where Busters could briefly see through the map after the intro cinematic on the Whitestone Museum map and Hudson Canyon Lodge map
- Fixed an issue where performing an emote while switching to the R.T.V. view could cause the player to become locked into the R.T.V. view
Ghost
- Fixed Winky’s Sludge Puddle VFX
- Fixed an issue where Bashers could sometimes softlock Busters while sabotaging their packs
- Fixed an issue where Overlords could softlock Busters by Suspending a Buster if the Buster was using the R.T.V. and had the Ecto Goggles equipped
- Fixed an issue where the Overlord Type variants could sometimes melee attack while tethered
- Fixed an issue where energy trails VFX would persist when Overlords used Suspend while sabotaging
- Fixed an issue where Overlord Suspend ability VFX would sometimes be displayed abnormally
- Fixed an issue where Ghosts could exit map bounds while being trapped
- Fixed an issue where Ghosts could become untrappable and instantly drain trap batteries
- Fixed an issue where Poltergeists were not regenerating extra energy while possessing electronic type possessables
- Fixed an issue where Possessor variants could not properly move through train doors in the Galway Station map
Bot Improvements and Fixes
- Various improvements and fixes to Buster bot’s mantling
- Glutton bots will now use their unique and ultimate abilities more often
- Fixed an issue where Buster bots in the Firehouse would sometimes float above the ground
- Fixed an issue where Buster bots would try to calm civilians while affected by the Overlord’s Suspend status effect
- Fixed an issue where Buster bots were not using custom loadouts in the Samhain boss fight
- Fixed an issue where Overlord bots would not move if they spawned at certain locations in the MOROS Medical Facility map
- Fixed an issue where Buster bots would stop moving after supporting a horrified civilian
- Fixed an issue where Buster bots could get stuck after using the V.A.D. at certain locations in the Clock Tower Brewery map