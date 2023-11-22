New Switch Update Brings Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Crossplay, Patch Notes

The 4v1 co-op game Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed launched on Switch a few weeks ago, and developer Illfonic has released a new update that makes it easier to team up with friends.

Crossplay is now available on Switch in version 1.7.1, so your ghost-busting gang can be recruited from any console.

This comes alongside the usual fixes and tweaks, including cutscene errors, crashes, and a strange bug that prevented Switch players with over 100 friends from joining a game.

The developer posted the full patch notes on the Spirits Unleashed website, which we have included below.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Ver. 1.7.1 (Released 20th Nov, 2023)

General

Improved caching to reduce stuttering and hitching for PC players

Fixed and improved localization for various languages

Fixed an issue where players were seeing extremely bright VFX after joining games in progress

Fixed an issue where PlayStation players were having issues joining matches if the host was a PC player

Fixed an issue where Xbox controller prompts would sometimes appear while using a PlayStation controller on Steam

Fixed an issue where a cutscene could trigger while players were in the customization menu

Fixed an issue where players could not scroll down on the in-game news feed

Fixed an issue where some parts of Ray’s dialogue were missing in the Japanese version of the opening cinematic

Fixed an issue on PS4 & PS5 where players could get stuck on the loading screen after disconnecting from internet

Addressed several crashes affecting Nintendo Switch players

Fixed an issue preventing research contracts, gear and ghost level progression in Offline Mode for the Nintendo Switch

Fixed an issue that was preventing Nintendo Switch players from playing if they had over 100 friends

Fixed an issue where audio would not play if sound settings were set to mono for the Nintendo Switch

Fixed an issue where non-English and special characters appeared as question marks on the in-game Friends List for the Nintendo Switch

Improved performance during the second phase of the Samhain boss fight for the Nintendo Switch

In-game collectibles (Spores, Mold, Fungi, News Clippings and Tobin Missing Pages) should now be properly tracked when switching between Online and Offline Mode

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes be incorrectly rewarded with Tobin’s Missing Pages at the end of a match

Fixed an issue where certain contracts related to shooting ghost targets were not tracking properly

Fixed tracking for the “Legions” achievement while playing in Offline Mode

Samhain Boss Fight

Fixed an issue where story progress could sometimes reset while switching between offline and online mode

Fixed an issue where Samhain could disappear from the boss fight if trapped during the sudden death transition

Fixed an issue where an additional Winston could appear during a cutscene

Fixed an issue where Busters could use their gear during the Samhain boss fight cutscene

Fixed an issue where the Graduation Day cutscene would not play properly for client players

Fixed an issue where the Graduation Day cutscene would replay upon entering the Firehouse

Fixed an issue where party members could appear in the background certain cutscenes

Fixed an issue where certain cinematics were missing subtitles

Ghost Bounties

Reduced wait time to return to the Firehouse after completing a Ghost Bounty

Slightly increased chances for Hellspawn Bounties to appear at higher player levels

Fixed an issue where canceling a Ghost Bounty during the Ready Up countdown would cause the next private match to incorrectly place the user into the previously selected Ghost Bounty

Busters

Fixed an issue where Busters could use the V.A.D. to escape Gravebringer’s Ossifying Lance’s root effect

Fixed an issue where Busters could not open the pause menu while Suspended by an Overlord

Addressed an issue where Busters would automatically switch to the Ghost Trap while trying to fire their Particle Thrower

Fixed an issue where the Dual Vertical Grip attachment would sometimes automatically push or pull Ghosts

Fixed an issue where the Proton Pack could appear detached from the Buster’s player model

Fixed an issue where Busters could briefly see through the map after the intro cinematic on the Whitestone Museum map and Hudson Canyon Lodge map

Fixed an issue where performing an emote while switching to the R.T.V. view could cause the player to become locked into the R.T.V. view

Ghost

Fixed Winky’s Sludge Puddle VFX

Fixed an issue where Bashers could sometimes softlock Busters while sabotaging their packs

Fixed an issue where Overlords could softlock Busters by Suspending a Buster if the Buster was using the R.T.V. and had the Ecto Goggles equipped

Fixed an issue where the Overlord Type variants could sometimes melee attack while tethered

Fixed an issue where energy trails VFX would persist when Overlords used Suspend while sabotaging

Fixed an issue where Overlord Suspend ability VFX would sometimes be displayed abnormally

Fixed an issue where Ghosts could exit map bounds while being trapped

Fixed an issue where Ghosts could become untrappable and instantly drain trap batteries

Fixed an issue where Poltergeists were not regenerating extra energy while possessing electronic type possessables

Fixed an issue where Possessor variants could not properly move through train doors in the Galway Station map

Bot Improvements and Fixes