Super Mario Bros. Wonder Updated to 1.0.1: Full Patch Notes

Nintendo updated Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the Switch today. This first update since release brings the game to Version 1.0.1.

There’s not much, but Nintendo has adjusted heart points, staff credits, and “general updates” to improve playability. Full details are in the patch notes below:

Version 1.0.1 (Released November 20, 2023)

Heart Points

“Selecting “Restart” or “Exit Course” will revert points to what they were before entering the course.”

Staff Credits

“Additions and adjustments have been made to staff names.”