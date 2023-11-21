Home » NEWS » Super Mario Bros. Wonder Updated to 1.0.1: Full Patch Notes

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Updated to 1.0.1: Full Patch Notes

Jacob Chambers November 21, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Nintendo updated Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the Switch today. This first update since release brings the game to Version 1.0.1.

There’s not much, but Nintendo has adjusted heart points, staff credits, and “general updates” to improve playability. Full details are in the patch notes below:

Version 1.0.1 (Released November 20, 2023)

Heart Points
Selecting “Restart” or “Exit Course” will revert points to what they were before entering the course.”

Staff Credits
Additions and adjustments have been made to staff names.”

General Updates
Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.”

 

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

