US Switch Online Members Get Limited Time Gold Point Bonus

Jacob Chambers November 22, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

In the US, Nintendo is offering gold points for 12-month Switch Online subscriptions. From now until December 6, 2023, buy or renew a 12-month Switch Online or Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership and earn 20% My Nintendo Gold Points.

“Gold Points are not normally awarded for Nintendo Switch Online membership purchases, so this is special chance to earn points to spend on digital games and DLC!”

This is a limited-time offer, and subscriptions don’t usually earn points. Retail codes must be redeemed by December 6, 2023, for this offer.

Gold Points can be used on Switch eShop purchases. You get points for new games.

