Switch Online Adds Rare’s Jet Force Gemini To N64 Library

Update: Nintendo of America announced the game will launch on Switch Online in December.

Original:

Original: Some surprising news! Nintendo has announced that the Switch Online + Expansion Service will add Jet Force Gemini.

An update is likely, but a Western release is not yet announced. We know Jet Force Gemini will join GoldenEye 007 in Japan’s N64 library on November 30.

Juno, Vela, and Lupus must stop an insectoid threat in 1999’s Jet Force Gemini, a third-person shooter. Rare, the genius behind GoldenEye 007 (which is already on Switch Online locally) and other N64 classics, developed this game.

For the first time, Jet Force Gemini is on Nintendo’s digital platforms or services. It was previously in Xbox One’s Rare Replay collection and supported dual analog.