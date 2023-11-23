Fortnite’s New ‘Big Bang’ Event Features A Crossover With Eminem

Fortnite’s community-created content has reportedly revived it, but its age rating update that restricts cosmetics has made headlines.

To top it off, it announced a live “Big Bang” event with Eminem. Item Shop will sell “Rap Boy, Slim Shady, and Mashall Never More” on November 29.

Attend “The Big Bang” to unlock the Marshall Never More Outfit’s “Marshall Magma” style. The “new beginning for Fortnite” will happen on December 2nd.

The Big Bang event gives all players a special loading screen theme.