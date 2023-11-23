Tears of the Kingdom Japan Unveils Ganondorf Statue

Link’s life-size statue from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was unveiled for photos at Nintendo Live 2022, and Ganondorf may have followed suit.

Fans can now visit Fukuoka, Japan, to take photos with Ganondorf and Link in front of the Mitsukoshi department store, according to the official Zelda X (formerly Twitter) account.

As expected, such a statue looks amazing in public for the first time. Imagine these in Nintendo’s headquarters foyer after Zelda marketing is done—phwoar.

After seeing Ganondorf in a pre-release trailer for Tears of the Kingdom, many fans expressed their “appreciation” for him. He even won a reader poll for ‘Best Ganondorf Design’ in a Zelda game.

Naturally, we hope the Ganondorf statue will attend other events in the coming months, like Link. Maybe Nintendo Live 2024?