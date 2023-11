Season 5 of Gameloft’s free-to-play Disney Speedstorm will feature WALL•E in a “time-limited event.”

Season 5 launches on November 30 with a frozen theme. Elsa, Olaf, Anna, Kirstoff, and Hans will appear. New skills, an Arendelle-inspired racing environment with icy hazards, and 15 Frozen crew members are also coming.

Plus, Gameloft is adding more bonus characters like Oswald and Ortensia.