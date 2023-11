The “Next Free Major Content Update” from Cult of the Lamb is Sins of the Flesh

Indie hit Cult of the Lamb announces its next “free major content update.” Sins of the Flesh arrives early next year.

The release date for each platform is unknown, but this update will be “packed” with new features, stories, and more. Initial artwork for this update:

According to the game’s social media, the team has been working “extremely hard” on this update and will add much more content.