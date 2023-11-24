74 Recommended Switch Games for Nintendo’s Black Friday Sale (Europe)

I added many new games, including Mario Odyssey, Breath of the Wild, and Metroid Prime Remastered, at a third off.

Nintendo’s European Switch eShops are starting Black Friday sales early, with a large selection of discounted games that will be added to before the sale ends on December 3, 2023.

Our eShop currently has 2,717 discounted games (although not all are part of this sale), making it hard to know where to start. Our wishlists are already full, so we’ve listed every 9/10 or higher game from Nintendo’s European Black Friday sale below.

We’ve listed sale prices in GBP with the percentage discount; European eShops offer EUR savings. The guide will be updated as new games are added.