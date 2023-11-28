Home » NEWS » F-Zero 99 1.1.0 Update Introducing “Classic Race” Mode This Week

F-Zero 99 1.1.0 Update Introducing “Classic Race” Mode This Week

Jacob Chambers November 28, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

F-Zero 99, a Switch online battle royale racer, will get an update on November 29.

Speed demons can expect new modes and functions in Version 1.1.0. In “Classic Race” mode, you can fight online using the same rules as F-Zero on the Super Nintendo.

The same announcement details these rules, explaining how the course will use the “same screen ratio” as the classic game (4:3). The number of players is limited to 20, spin attack and Skyway are disabled, KO power meter increases are removed, and turbo is adjusted.

Nintendo adds a “Lucky Card” that tracks rankings and machines across five races in this update. You’ll get extra prizes if it matches after five races. Finally, Nintendo will keep adding “small updates” to F-Zero 99 to improve the game.

When Nintendo releases this update and the full English patch notes, we’ll post them on Nintendo Life. This update follows Nintendo’s October announcement of the King League and F-Zero 99’s “final new tracks.”

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Updated to 3.0.1: Patch Notes

Nintendo released Version 3.0.1 after the massive final content update for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security