Nintendo Announces 2023 Final Tetris 99 Maximus Cups
Jacob Chambers
November 28, 2023
Tetris 99 is still going strong as the year winds down. Nintendo is filling 2023 with two final events after its November Super Mario RPG event.
First up: WarioWare: Move It! between November 30 and December 4, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder between December 14 and December 18.
