Capcom Ending Monster Hunter Rise “Collab DLC” January 2024

As the Monster Hunter 20th anniversary approaches, Capcom has announced Monster Hunter Rise’s “end of collab DLC” content.

You must download this free content before January 21, 2024, to “keep using it as normal.” It will be unavailable after this date. Sonic, USJ, and Sengan-en collabs are included.

The table below shows which collab content will be affected:

“Monster Hunter: Heads up, hunters! The following #MHRise collaboration content will no longer be available to download from January 21, 2024 if you do not already have it. Please download this free content before then to keep using it as normal. You won’t be able to redownload it.”

Capcom hasn’t explained why this content is being removed, but licensing is likely the reason. Download this content while you can.