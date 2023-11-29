Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Updated to 3.0.1: Patch Notes

Nintendo released Version 3.0.1 after the massive final content update for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ‘Wave 6’ of the Booster Course Pass, earlier this month.
This small update fixes several issues likely introduced in Version 3.0.0. The full rundown is on Nintendo’s support page:
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Ver. 3.0.1 (Released November 28, 2023)
Fixed Issues
- Fixed an issue where the player was unable to acquire a strong item even though they did not take an item box by stopping or going in reverse during a race or take an item countless times from an item box in the same location when the communication was unstable during an online match.
- Fixed an issue where the glider did not open when getting on a glide ramp that is past the suspension bridge in Tour Vancouver Velocity.
- Fixed an issue where the player might fall into a crevice in the cliff and not be able to move in Tour Rome Avanti.
- Fixed an issue where the player would be floating in mid-air after driving out of the course without being carried back in by Lakitu in GC DK Mountain.
- Fixed an issue where the player would sometimes not be able to move when riding on the statues in Wii Daisy Circuit.
- Fixed an issue where actions and expressions did not match for some characters that were added in the Booster Course Pass.
- Fixed an issue where a Mii’s head would get extremely large or small when playing the highlight reel.