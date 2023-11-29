Home » NEWS » Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Updated to 3.0.1: Patch Notes

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Updated to 3.0.1: Patch Notes

Jacob Chambers November 29, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Nintendo released Version 3.0.1 after the massive final content update for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ‘Wave 6’ of the Booster Course Pass, earlier this month.

This small update fixes several issues likely introduced in Version 3.0.0. The full rundown is on Nintendo’s support page:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Ver. 3.0.1 (Released November 28, 2023)

Fixed Issues
  • Fixed an issue where the player was unable to acquire a strong item even though they did not take an item box by stopping or going in reverse during a race or take an item countless times from an item box in the same location when the communication was unstable during an online match.
  • Fixed an issue where the glider did not open when getting on a glide ramp that is past the suspension bridge in Tour Vancouver Velocity.
  • Fixed an issue where the player might fall into a crevice in the cliff and not be able to move in Tour Rome Avanti.
  • Fixed an issue where the player would be floating in mid-air after driving out of the course without being carried back in by Lakitu in GC DK Mountain.
  • Fixed an issue where the player would sometimes not be able to move when riding on the statues in Wii Daisy Circuit.
  • Fixed an issue where actions and expressions did not match for some characters that were added in the Booster Course Pass.
  • Fixed an issue where a Mii’s head would get extremely large or small when playing the highlight reel.

