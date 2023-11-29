Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Updated to 3.0.1: Patch Notes

Nintendo released Version 3.0.1 after the massive final content update for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ‘Wave 6’ of the Booster Course Pass, earlier this month.

This small update fixes several issues likely introduced in Version 3.0.0. The full rundown is on Nintendo’s support page:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Ver. 3.0.1 (Released November 28, 2023)

Fixed Issues