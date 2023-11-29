Home » NEWS » Massive Among Us Crossover Update Honors Undertale, Celeste, and Others

Massive Among Us Crossover Update Honors Undertale, Celeste, and Others

Jacob Chambers November 29, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Update: This “biggest Cosmicube yet” Among Us collaboration includes crossovers with the following games:

Untitled Goose GameUndertaleCrypt of the NecroDancerCelesteBehemoth (Castle Crashers and Alien Hominid), and A Hat in Time

All these games let players dress their crewmates, and the Cosmicube costs 7,000 beans. Available until February 28, 2024. Visit the game’s website for the full patch notes.

Original story: Among Us has been teasing multiple collaborations with indie games since releasing its new map last month.

The official account tweets that “indie games are so cool” and that “if they did stuff together one day,” it would be even cooler. The image below shows a crew member in the middle and character silhouettes.

Some fans have speculated about future collaborations with Untitled Goose Game. Nothing has been confirmed, but Among Us has worked with other series before.

Innersloth’s communication director, Victoria Tran, added, “This post is exciting.”

“oh y’all are gonna freak out for what we’ve been working on here soooooooooo exciteddddDDDD”

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Updated to 3.0.1: Patch Notes

Nintendo released Version 3.0.1 after the massive final content update for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security