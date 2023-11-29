Massive Among Us Crossover Update Honors Undertale, Celeste, and Others

Update: This “biggest Cosmicube yet” Among Us collaboration includes crossovers with the following games:

Untitled Goose Game, Undertale, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Celeste, Behemoth (Castle Crashers and Alien Hominid), and A Hat in Time

All these games let players dress their crewmates, and the Cosmicube costs 7,000 beans. Available until February 28, 2024. Visit the game’s website for the full patch notes.

Original story: Among Us has been teasing multiple collaborations with indie games since releasing its new map last month.

The official account tweets that “indie games are so cool” and that “if they did stuff together one day,” it would be even cooler. The image below shows a crew member in the middle and character silhouettes.

Some fans have speculated about future collaborations with Untitled Goose Game. Nothing has been confirmed, but Among Us has worked with other series before.

Innersloth’s communication director, Victoria Tran, added, “This post is exciting.”