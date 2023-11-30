Xbox Wants Game Pass on “Every Screen” Including Nintendo

Microsoft and Xbox have stated their desire to make gaming more accessible, and Xbox CFO Tim Stuart reiterated this at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit this week.

While it’s a “bit of a change of strategy” for Xbox and nothing serious is happening right now, the goal is to bring its “first-party experiences” and subscription services to “every screen” that can play games. According to GameSpot, he said:

“That means smart TVs, that means mobile devices, that means what we would have thought of as competitors in the past like PlayStation and Nintendo.”

Before buying Activision Blizzard, Xbox signed a 10-year deal with Nintendo to release Call of Duty games on its platforms. Early this year, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said he wanted Nintendo fans to feel like part of the Xbox and Call of Duty communities.

Microsoft may struggle to transfer subscription services like Game Pass to other platforms.