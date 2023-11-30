Home » NEWS » Minecraft Legends’ “Biggest Update” Adds Allies and Enemies

Minecraft Legends’ “Biggest Update” Adds Allies and Enemies

Jacob Chambers November 30, 2023

With the addition of new units, Minecraft Legends received its “biggest update” ever this week. There are nice and rude people, but this update is free.

New allies include The Witch (with their cauldron), a fearless frog mount that swims faster and jumps higher than other mounts, and Piglin threats like ‘The Clanger’ and ‘The Air Chopper’.

This update adds “even more improvements” like custom game settings, pathfinding updates, RPS combat balancing and difficulty tuning, and PVP updates. The full details are on Minecraft’s blog.

