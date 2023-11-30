Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse Remastered Coming To Switch Spring 2024

Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse Remastered will not release in 2023.

Skunkape Games announced this game will be released on all platforms, including Nintendo Switch, in spring 2024. Here’s the next episode recap:

“Max has always been the more unhinged member of the Freelance Police, but recently his abilities have taken a supernatural turn. It all started when he stumbled upon a mysterious toy that allows him to glimpse the future… “Now Sam & Max have aroused a host of intergalactic villains hellbent on acquiring the magical Toys of Power. As the bad guys close in and Max’s psychic abilities grow beyond his control, the Freelance Police will come up against their most frightening adversary yet: the power of Max’s mind.”

To feel modern, this remaster will have updated graphics, lighting, lip-sync, cinematography, and music. The user interface and accessibility settings will also be improved.