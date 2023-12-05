Dear Contra: Operation Galuga’s Physical Edition Is A Boxed Download Code

Fitness enthusiasts, settle in. Conami’s Contra: Operation Galuga, created by WayForward Technologies, might not be physical on Switch.Amazon UK says boxed games will have download codes instead of cartridges.

Darn it. This decision will frustrate Contra fans and Switch collectors, and we can only assume that Konami won’t pay to fit the game onto a cartridge. Due to the information we have, Operation Galuga is unlikely to be large.

Konami has done this before. The recent Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 for Switch included a physical cartridge, but only Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, and the bonus NES games. The requirement to download all three Metal Gear Solid games was a major draw for buyers.

Yes, disappointing news. Fortunately, the game looks great. Lucia, Ariana, and Probotector were introduced in a new Konami trailer featuring gameplay footage.