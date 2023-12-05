European Nintendo Switch Online Users Get Suika Game’s Next Free Trial

Nintendo announced that Suika Game will be available for free to European NSO subscribers from December 7–11.

The Suika Game is among 2023’s most successful games. Complexity is secondary in this fruit-based puzzler that went viral in Japan earlier this year. At £2.69 or $2.99 on the eShop, it’s hard to pass up the chance to play it for free.

In case you haven’t seen it on social media, Suika Game is a puzzler that involves matching cute, colorful fruit to make healthier snacks. Though it was simple, it took the world by storm.

This one is free with a Nintendo Switch Online membership and European eShop access. On December 7, you can download the game for free and play it until the trial ends on December 11.