Yahoo! Japan’s “Most Searched” Video Game of 2023 Is Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Jacob Chambers December 5, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Yahoo! Japan has released its 2023 stats. Since you asked, it’s still going and has a big following in Japan.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was Japan’s “most searched” game of 2023. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon Sleep, Pikmin 4, and Honkai: Star Rail followed.

Splatoon 3 won last year, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus placed second. Game of the Year is one of several Game Awards nominations for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

What games did you search for most in 2023? Did the tears of the kingdom count?

 

