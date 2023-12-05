Yahoo! Japan’s “Most Searched” Video Game of 2023 Is Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Yahoo! Japan has released its 2023 stats. Since you asked, it’s still going and has a big following in Japan.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was Japan’s “most searched” game of 2023. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon Sleep, Pikmin 4, and Honkai: Star Rail followed.

Splatoon 3 won last year, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus placed second. Game of the Year is one of several Game Awards nominations for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

What games did you search for most in 2023? Did the tears of the kingdom count?