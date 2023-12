A few months after Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios is delivering its Kombat Pack.

Quan-Chi from Mortal Kombat joins the roster after Omni-Man’s launch. He will be available in “early access” next week on December 14. He’ll be released fully on December 21.

In January 2024, Kameo Fighter Khameleon will join the roster. Finally, this trailer shows DC’s Peacemaker, the next DLC fighter, resembling John Cena.