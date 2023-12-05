Donkey Kong Country expansion coming spring 2024

Remember when Nintendo announced a Donkey Kong-themed expansion for Super Nintendo World in Japan? Latest news: ‘Donkey Kong Country’ will open at Universal Studios in spring 2024.

Universal Parks News Today reported that Universal Studios made this announcement during a special presentation. As previously announced, this expansion will feature a Donkey Kong-themed roller coaster, interactive experiences, and themed merchandise and food.

The teaser trailer above features Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong.

Some themed merchandise was revealed with this announcement. These include Donkey Kong headbands, snacks, and containers.