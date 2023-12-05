Donkey Kong Country expansion coming spring 2024

Remember when Nintendo announced a Donkey Kong-themed expansion for Super Nintendo World in Japan? Latest news: ‘Donkey Kong Country’ will open at Universal Studios in spring 2024.
Universal Parks News Today reported that Universal Studios made this announcement during a special presentation. As previously announced, this expansion will feature a Donkey Kong-themed roller coaster, interactive experiences, and themed merchandise and food.
The teaser trailer above features Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong.
Some themed merchandise was revealed with this announcement. These include Donkey Kong headbands, snacks, and containers.
Super Mario World expansion was first announced in September 2021 by Shigeru Miyamoto, who promised to make “the world of Donkey Kong a reality”:
“I am very happy to be able to make the world of Donkey Kong a reality following the world of Mario. I am looking forward to creating a thrilling Donkey Kong experience with the amazing team at Universal. It will take some time until it is completed, but it will be a unique area for not only people who are familiar with Donkey Kong games, but for all guests.”