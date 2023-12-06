Home » NEWS » British retailer Bandai Namco opens three new stores

British retailer Bandai Namco opens three new stores

Jacob Chambers December 6, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Over the next two weeks, Bandai Namco Amusement Europe will open three UK stores.

The first will open in Ealing on December 7, then Brighton’s North Street on December 12, and Meadowhall Sheffield on December 15.

Ichbankuji, which translates as ‘Number One Lottery’ and combines anime collectibles with a lucky-dip style draw in which “everybody is a winner”, and Sun-Star Stationary, a branch of Bandai Namco specializing in ‘kawaii’ stationary and everyday items, will be sold in the stores. Brighton’s store will have arcade games.

Additionally, Bandai Namco plans to open larger stores, tours, and other brand appearances in 2024.

 

