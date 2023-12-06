Pokémon Will Reveal Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk Tomorrow

Tomorrow, December 7th, at 14:00 GMT, 09:00 EST, and 06:00 PST, the Pokémon Company will reveal more about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming DLC chapter, The Indigo Disk!

We don’t know what the presentation will cover. With less than a week until The Indigo Disk releases on December 14th and a DLC overview already out, we can’t imagine it will be groundbreaking, but this is the Pokémon Company. Anything is possible.

The following announcement tweet from @Pokemon_cojp (translated via Twitter’s built-in tool) confirms that the information will be revealed on the official Pokémon YouTube channel:

Tomorrow, December 7th (Thursday) at 23:00, we will release the latest information on the paid additional content “Pokémon Scarlet Violet Zero’s Treasure”!

We will deliver the latest videos on our official YouTube channel. Please check it out!

The Indigo Disk lets you catch all starter Pokémon and two newcomers. Playing requires beating the main game and the former DLC, The Teal Mask.

Technical issues prevented us from taking big risks in the last expansion, leaving us wanting more. Hope things improve next week.