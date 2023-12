The Kombat Pack may lead to another Aftermath-style story expansion for Mortal Kombat 1.

Series co-creator Ed Boon confirmed this last week at CCXP23 in Brazil. Despite not providing details, he promised a “big surprise” after this. According to IGN, he said:

“Just like we did with MK11, we’re going to release a second part with more story and we have a big surprise after that.”

Boon also said Mortal Kombat 11 would last longer than Mortal Kombat 11, with seasonal content to keep it fresh.