Today’s Minecraft update has full patch notes

The latest and possibly last update of 2023 brings Minecraft’s bedrock edition to Version 1.20.50.

This update adds new and experimental features, fixes, and more. The official Minecraft feedback page has the details:

“The latest Minecraft update brings a brand new look for bats, smashable pots, and some new experimental features like the crafter block. Let’s take a look at the highlights!”

Minecraft Version 1.20.50, December 5th, 2023

New Features

Improvements to Decorated Pots

Decorated Pots now store up to a single stack of items

Hoppers, Hopper Minecarts, and Droppers can now insert and/or extract items from Decorated Pots

Comparators can now read the number of items in Decorated Pots

Players can interact with Decorated Pots to insert items into them

Decorated Pots have no user interface and need to be broken to retrieve or discover their content

Player interactions with Decorated Pots cause Decorated Pots to wobble and emit a vibration of frequency 11

Decorated Pots can be smashed by projectiles, which cause them to shatter and drop their content

Increased the maximum stack size of identical Decorated Pots to 64

Bat

The Bat now has a new look, thanks to an updated model, animations, and texture

Encyclopedia

Completely remodeled the “How to Play” screen and created a new “Encyclopedia” screen

Fixed various spelling mistakes

Removed obsolete references to “Old World.”

Added missing references to Netherite-related items

Vanilla Parity

Vindicators and Evokers can no longer be spawned in a Peaceful world

Experimental Features

Crafter

I added the Crafter block to the game

Crafter can be crafted with Redstone Dust, Iron Ingots, a crafting table, and Dropper

Crafter use distinct particles when crafting

Crafter have distinct sounds for crafting and failing

Crafter has a blast resistance of 3.5

A Comparator connected to a Crafter now outputs a signal that is equal to the number of non-empty slots plus disabled slots

Moving items into crafter from Hopper or Dropper distributes them evenly instead of first filling the first stack

Powering Crafter with Redstone signal makes it craft and output the item

Copper Family

The Copper family of blocks has been expanded, including: Chiseled Copper Copper Grate Copper Bulb Copper Door Copper Trapdoor Oxidized and waxed variants of all the above



Chiseled Copper

Crafted with 2 Cut Copper Slabs of a shared oxidation level

Can be crafted in the Stonecutter

Copper Grate

A new type of decorative block unique to the Copper family

Crafted with 4 Copper Blocks of a shared oxidation level Can be crafted in the Stonecutter

Properties: Transparent and allows light to pass through Mobs cannot suffocate inside them Cannot conduct Redstone Hostile mobs cannot naturally spawn on them



Copper Bulb

A light-emitting block that can toggle its light emission through Redstone pulses

Oxidizes like other Copper blocks, and emits less light the more oxidized they are Copper Bulb: Light level 15 Exposed Copper Bulb: Light level 12 Weathered Copper Bulb: Light level 8 Oxidized Copper Bulb: Light level 4

When placed, its light is off by default While the Copper Bulb is unpowered, it will toggle its light on or off when it receives a Redstone pulse Copper Bulb light will stay on even when the Redstone source is removed until it receives another Redstone pulse to toggle it off

A Redstone crystal will glow in the center of Copper Bulbs while it is powered by a Redstone signal

Comparators will read a signal strength of 15 if the Copper Bulb’s light is on

Does not conduct Redstone power

Can craft 4 Copper Bulbs with: 3 Copper Blocks of a shared oxidation level 1 Blaze Rod 1 Redstone Dust



Copper Doors and Trapdoors

Copper variants of Doors and Trapdoors that can oxidize over time and be waxed

Works like wooden Doors in that they can be opened and closed with interaction as well as Redstone

Crafted with Copper Blocks of a shared oxidation level

Tuff Family

Tuff has been expanded to have its own family of blocks, including: Stair, Slab, Wall, and Chiseled variants Tuff Bricks with Stair, Slab, Wall, and Chiseled variants Polished Tuff with Stair, Slab, and Wall variants

All Tuff variants can be crafted in the Stonecutter and Crafting Table

Villager Trade Rebalancing

Fixed an issue where experimental Librarians never sold the highest level of their common enchantments

Fixes and Changes

Performance / Stability

A Sticky Piston pulling a retracting Sticky Piston that is pulling a player and another block no longer crashes the game

Fixed a bug where the screen would freeze when uploading a world template to a Realm

General

The maximum render distance in Realms can be adjusted via backend updates. Expect an increase to the maximum render distance on Realms in the next week

Players can now download worlds larger than 1GB from Realms on Xbox

Improved handling of unexpected errors during world export and better error messaging is now provided

You can now launch Minecraft directly into a Realm using a link, even when the game isn’t running Example link: minecraft://connectToRealm?realmId=<ID number>



Gameplay

Phantoms will no longer miss players who are gliding

Decreased the likelihood of players spawning above Leaves

Suspicious Sand no longer generates in Cold Ocean Ruins

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t block with a Shield after releasing to use an item that had left their inventory

Mobs

Witches spawned via spawn eggs now join raids and throw potions at raiders

Raid mobs can now join existing raids

Mobs that grow up to be adults and are too large to fit inside Boats will now jump out

Leads will no longer break if a leashed mob is not in the same chunk as the leash holder upon reloading a world

Mobs on fire no longer spread fire to their target when holding something in their main hand

The calculations to determine whether a mob can attack a player or other mobs have been changed. Previously a mob’s horizontal width was used to determine their attack reach and their height had no effect. The area where a mob can attack is now their bounding box extended in horizontal directions The mobs affected by this change are Axolotl, Bee, Blaze, Cave Spider, Dolphin, Drowned, Enderman, Endermite, Fox, Hoglin, Husk, Iron Golem, Panda, Piglin, Piglin Brute, Pillager, Silverfish, Skeleton, Spider, Stray, Vindicator, Warden, Wither Skeleton, Wolf, Zoglin, Zombie, Zombie Pigman, and Zombie Villager The new reach calculation is the attacking mob’s bounding box extended by 0.8 blocks horizontally. If this extended box overlaps the target’s bounding box, then the attack can reach This change does not affect the reach of players



Blocks

Horizontal End Rod hitboxes are now rotated correctly

Chorus Flowers can now be destroyed by any projectile, which will no longer disappear after impact

Touch Controls

Sneaking in water is now possible with touch controls

Touch input used for the Leave Boat button no longer continues to register input

Fixed an issue where the player could enter touch control customization without having touch controls

User Interface

Inventory option states such as the all/craftable toggle and selected inventory tab are now saved between sessions

The loading screen now displays 3 categories of tips based on player progression

Added a game rule to turn off recipe unlocking messages

Recipe unlocking notifications no longer speed up when unlocking a lot of items

The search bar inside of the inventory is now aligned with the rest of the UI

Added Menu Cancel as a remappable action and set Mouse Back button as its default

Fixed tips display for custom vehicles from Marketplace packs when using touch controls with a joystick

The Xbox On-Screen Keyboard now moves to a different position if it’s in front of the text user is inputting

Fixed grammatical error in Magma death message

Updated death message when killed by a Bed explosion in the Nether

Made the hotbar less transparent

Added background dimming on screens that didn’t have it

Fixed an issue where the border around the ‘Creator’ tab in Settings would not be highlighted

The classic skins info popup now sends you to the correct settings page

Technical Updates

Updated Add-On Template Packs

Updated Add-On templates for 1.20.50 with new resources, behaviors, and documentation are available to download at aka.ms/MCAddonPacks

Performance / Stability

Removed CraftingEventPacket

Add-Ons and Script Engine

Improved some of the common scripting error messages to provide better context and information

Added a Clear button to the content log screen

Animations

Fixed unreliability around is_alive on Server

Blocks

Blocks with the “minecraft:cardinal_direction”, “minecraft:facing_direction”, or “minecraft:block_face” states as part of the “minecraft:placement_direction” or “minecraft:placement_position” BlockTraits are rotated/mirrored properly by Structure Blocks

Structure Void blocks once again prevents interaction with blocks and entities placed behind them

“planks” block is now split into unique instances “oak_planks”, “spruce_planks”, “birch_planks”, “jungle_planks”, “acacia_planks”, “dark_oak_planks”

Commands will still work with “planks”, however, “planks” block will not be suggested

“stone” block is now split into unique instances: “stone”, “granite”, “polished_granite”, “diorite”, “polished_diorite”, “andesite” and “polished_andesite”

Graphical

When a particle emitter is added to an entity but particles simulate in world, particles now correctly collide with the world

Items

Renamed “minecraft:use_duration” to “minecraft:use_modifiers” and added a “movement_modifier” parameter in json format versions 1.20.50 and higher

Deprecated “minecraft:chargeable” in json format versions 1.20.50 and higher. Use “minecraft:use_modifiers” instead for “movement_modifier” behavior

Deprecated “on_dig” event triggers from “minecraft:digger” in format versions 1.20.50 and higher

Cameras

Added a content warning for when the camera is placed outside of the player’s chunk radius

AI Goal Components

Added “minecraft:behavior.melee_box_attack” behavior which functions the same as “minecraft:behavior.melee_attack” but uses bounds based attack reach calculations The reach_multiplierattribute is removed and replaced with box_increase Reach is calculated by increasing the bounds of the attacking mobs in the xz-plane by box_increaseblocks to create an “attack box”. If the attack box intersects with the target’s bounds the attacking mob can reach it



API

Added BlockComponentTypeMap, EntityComponentTypeMap, and ItemComponentTypeMap aliases which map Component IDs to their TypeScript types

Changed getComponent, Entity.getComponent, and ItemStack.getComponent to return the correct derived Component type

Added BlockComponentTypes, EntityComponentTypes, and ItemComponentTypes enums that enumerate component ID strings

Moved PlayerInteractWithBlockAfterEvent from beta to 1.7.0

Moved PlayerInteractWithBlockBeforeEvent from beta to 1.7.0

Moved PlayerInteractWithEntityAfterEvent from beta to 1.7.0

Moved PlayerInteractWithEntityBeforeEvent from beta to 1.7.0

Moved PlayerLeaveBeforeEvent from beta to 1.7.0

Moved NumberRangeinterface to minecraft/common Moved heightRange: NumberRange from beta to 1.7.0 Moved matchesfrom beta to 1.7.0 Moved function clearDynamicProperties from beta to 1.7.0 Moved function getDynamicProperties from beta to 1.7.0 Moved function getDynamicPropertyIds from beta to 1.7.0 Moved function getDynamicPropertyTotalByteCount from beta to 1.7.0 Moved function setDynamicProperty from beta to 1.7.0 Moved function clearDynamicProperties from beta to 1.7.0 Moved function getDynamicProperties from beta to 1.7.0 Moved function getDynamicPropertyIds from beta to 1.7.0 Moved function getDynamicPropertyTotalByteCount from beta to 1.7.0 Moved function setDynamicProperty from beta to 1.7.0

TicksPerSecond Moved from beta to 1.7.0 Moved offset from beta to 1.7.0 Moved above from beta to 1.7.0 Moved below from beta to 1.7.0 Moved north from beta to 1.7.0 Moved east from beta to 1.7.0 Moved south from beta to 1.7.0 Moved west from beta to 1.7.0 Moved center from beta to 1.7.0 Moved bottomCenter from beta to 1.7.0

Added initial NPC support to scripting with the EntityNpcComponent

MovedEntity.remove from beta to 1.7.0

Items

Deprecated the “tag:” legacy item component and released the “minecraft:tags” item component out of experimental in json formats 1.20.50 and higher

Mobs

Fixed an issue preventing mobs from spawning further than 6 chunks away from the nearest player even if the server’s simulation range is larger than 6 chunks

Added “minecraft:can_join_raid” component to allow entities to join existing raids

Molang

Fixed animation controller loading to use the pack’s min_engine_version rather than the file’s format_version to determine the Molang Version. This fix applies to animation controllers in packs with a min_engine_version of 1.20.50 or higher

The following Molang queries are Deprecated and will no longer be available in packs with a min_engine_version of 1.20.50 or higher is_scenting Replaced with timer_flag_1, set by behavior.timer_flag_1 is_rising Replaced with timer_flag_2, set by behavior.timer_flag_2 is_feeling_happy Replaced with timer_flag_3, set by behavior.timer_flag_3 dash_cooldown_progress It was only used to adjust the head animation of the camel as it came out of dash cooldown Camel animation uses dash_cooldown_progress in camel.entity.json now

query.is_moving now detects vertical motion for the player again

Experimental Technical Updates

Gametest

SimulatedPlayer stopUsingItem now returns the item that was being used

Dynamic Properties NBT change: Dynamic properties are now stored using the behavior pack manifest UUID, rather than the module UUID. Existing worlds using dynamic properties will continue to work, and will be migrated to the new format when properties are read or modified



Script API

Fixed @minecraft/server-uiforms not correctly rendering player scoreboard information when embedded in rawtext

API

Added effectAddBeforeEvent and removed effectState from effectAddAfterEvent

Fixed target property to be of type Entity or undefined as the entity may not have a target

EntityHitInformation Fixed entity property to be of type Entity or undefined as the entity may be undefined

EntityInventoryComponent container member variable now correctly reflects it can be a Container or undefined entity member variable now correctly reflects it can be an Entity or undefined

ItemStartUseOnAfterEvent itemStack is now optional

ItemStopUseAfterEvent itemStack is now optional

DataDrivenEntityTriggerAfterEvent Renamed property id to eventId for clarity Changed getModifier to work in read-only mode

Changed DefinitionModifier from a class to an interface with properties

Made getproperly reflect that it can return EntityType | undefined instead of just EntityType

<related ids=”159000″>