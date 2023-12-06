Home » NEWS » Square Enix Asks Dragon Quest Fans Not to Post ‘Dark Prince’ End Game Spoilers

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince hit the Nintendo Switch last week. If you’re one of the many playing it, Square Enix has posted a brief message on social media asking fans not to ruin it for others.

Players are asked not to post content “that takes place after the final battle in the Conqueror’s Keep, including the game’s ending sequence and post-game stories, until after January 31, 2024.”. The full social media message:

There are no penalties for spoiling the game, but the message has elicited mixed reactions from players, with some supporting it and others doubting it will stop spoilers.

