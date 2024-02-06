Home » NEWS » Geometry Survivor is an exciting new game that brings intense rogue-lite survival auto-shooter action to the Nintendo Switch

Jacob Chambers February 6, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

If you’ve had the pleasure of experiencing the Geometry Wars series in the past or have a fondness for games like Vampire Survivors, you might find yourself intrigued by this new release from indie studio Brain Seal. It bears a striking resemblance to some familiar titles.

This game is called Geometry Survivor, and it’s a rogue-lite survival auto-shooter with visuals that bear a resemblance to the Geometry Wars. The game will be released on the Switch and various other platforms on February 21st, 2024. Additionally, there is a free demo currently accessible for trial on Steam.

Here’s some information about it, straight from the PR:

“Geometry Survivor offers a survival experience with rogue-lite elements, where players fight waves of enemies, unlock innovative upgrades, acquire new ships, and conquer the challenging grid world.

“With one-handed control and auto-shooter mechanics, players must endure 20 minutes of intense combat, facing diverse enemies and enjoying retro visuals and music reminiscent of the 80s.”

Features:

  • Single-handed control: Easily navigate your ship using only one hand
  • Auto-Shooter: Your weapons fire automatically, allowing you to focus on survival
  • Weapons: Every playthrough offers a distinct assortment of weapons
  • Unlock Upgrades: Earn credits to unlock new upgrades that will enhance your experience
  • Enemies: Experience the diverse range of enemies, each with their own unique AI
  • A thrilling 20 minutes of non-stop action
  • The visuals and music have a nostalgic charm reminiscent of the 80s
  • The gameplay is absolutely delightful!

