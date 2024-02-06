Geometry Survivor is an exciting new game that brings intense rogue-lite survival auto-shooter action to the Nintendo Switch

If you’ve had the pleasure of experiencing the Geometry Wars series in the past or have a fondness for games like Vampire Survivors, you might find yourself intrigued by this new release from indie studio Brain Seal. It bears a striking resemblance to some familiar titles.

This game is called Geometry Survivor, and it’s a rogue-lite survival auto-shooter with visuals that bear a resemblance to the Geometry Wars. The game will be released on the Switch and various other platforms on February 21st, 2024. Additionally, there is a free demo currently accessible for trial on Steam.

Here’s some information about it, straight from the PR:

“Geometry Survivor offers a survival experience with rogue-lite elements, where players fight waves of enemies, unlock innovative upgrades, acquire new ships, and conquer the challenging grid world. “With one-handed control and auto-shooter mechanics, players must endure 20 minutes of intense combat, facing diverse enemies and enjoying retro visuals and music reminiscent of the 80s.”

Features: