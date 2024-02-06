Puma and Capcom Form New Monster Hunter Collaboration

Puma has partnered with several video game companies, and its next major collaboration is with Capcom’s Monster Hunter franchise.

The 20th anniversary of the series will include “a number of collaboration products” with “newly-drawn illustrations”:

“Please look forward to further information on the release date and other details.”

https://x.com/PUMA_JPN/status/1754399818519285786?s=20

As part of this exciting announcement, Puma and Capcom have unveiled an impressive showcase of Monster Hunter’s Palico riding the iconic logo.

The new Monster Hunter Wilds game was announced at the Game Awards last year, and it will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. It is scheduled for release in 2025.