Two brand new Squishmallows featuring Pokémon characters have just been released!

Update #2 According to Comicbook, the Clefairy and Teddiursa Squishmallows have just come out in three additional sizes. Plush enthusiasts can now find these adorable toys in a variety of sizes, including 10-inch, 14-inch, and 20-inch options, available at popular retailers such as GameStop and Amazon.
Update #1 Just in case you didn’t catch it, the Clefairy and Teddiursa Squishmallows have made their debut on the Pokémon Center website. They have a unique patch on the back.
“In a 12-inch size that’s exclusive to Pokémon Center, this ultra-squeezable Clefairy Squishmallows plush is made with soft, high-quality materials and features Clefairy’s cute ears and sweet smile. It’s perfect for snuggling in the car, on the plane, or at home during a Pokémon movie marathon.”
https://x.com/Pokemon/status/1734280647013793935?s=20
Original In a recent update, Clefairy and Teddiursa joined the well-known Pokémon-inspired Squishmallows collection.
Preorder the adorable Squishmallows from the official Pokémon website in the US and expect them to arrive within 5–9 business days. These 12-inch figures are priced at $29.99 USD each and include an embroidered Pokémon Center Poké Ball logo. Here is a glimpse along with one of the descriptions:
https://x.com/PokemonCenterUS/status/1728077644783059221?s=20
“In a 12-inch size that’s exclusive to Pokémon Center, this ultra-squeezable Clefairy Squishmallows plush is made with soft, high-quality materials and features Clefairy’s cute ears and sweet smile. It’s perfect for snuggling in the car, on the plane, or at home during a Pokémon movie marathon.”