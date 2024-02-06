Home » NEWS » Two brand new Squishmallows featuring Pokémon characters have just been released!

Two brand new Squishmallows featuring Pokémon characters have just been released!

Jacob Chambers February 6, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4

Update #2  According to Comicbook, the Clefairy and Teddiursa Squishmallows have just come out in three additional sizes. Plush enthusiasts can now find these adorable toys in a variety of sizes, including 10-inch, 14-inch, and 20-inch options, available at popular retailers such as GameStop and Amazon.

Update #1  Just in case you didn’t catch it, the Clefairy and Teddiursa Squishmallows have made their debut on the Pokémon Center website. They have a unique patch on the back.

“In a 12-inch size that’s exclusive to Pokémon Center, this ultra-squeezable Clefairy Squishmallows plush is made with soft, high-quality materials and features Clefairy’s cute ears and sweet smile. It’s perfect for snuggling in the car, on the plane, or at home during a Pokémon movie marathon.”

https://x.com/Pokemon/status/1734280647013793935?s=20

Original In a recent update, Clefairy and Teddiursa joined the well-known Pokémon-inspired Squishmallows collection.

Preorder the adorable Squishmallows from the official Pokémon website in the US and expect them to arrive within 5–9 business days. These 12-inch figures are priced at $29.99 USD each and include an embroidered Pokémon Center Poké Ball logo. Here is a glimpse along with one of the descriptions:

https://x.com/PokemonCenterUS/status/1728077644783059221?s=20

“In a 12-inch size that’s exclusive to Pokémon Center, this ultra-squeezable Clefairy Squishmallows plush is made with soft, high-quality materials and features Clefairy’s cute ears and sweet smile. It’s perfect for snuggling in the car, on the plane, or at home during a Pokémon movie marathon.”

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Microsoft will be unveiling their plans for the future of Xbox next week

There have been recent rumors circulating in the industry regarding Microsoft’s potential plans to expand ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security