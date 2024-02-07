Highly regarded visual novel ‘Mediterranea Inferno’ is set to make its debut on the Nintendo Switch next month, promising a mind-bending experience for players

The Switch will soon get Mediterranea Inferno, another critically acclaimed visual novel.

This March 5 release follows three young men as they try to repair their friendship after the 2020 pandemic. The trio embarks on a journey to the south of Italy, which seems promising. However, what lies ahead appears to be an incredibly surreal experience.

Players have the power to shape the group’s activities both during the day and at night. They will witness events that delve into their deepest fears, desires, and thirst for vengeance. It seems like this holiday wasn’t exactly a walk in the park.

This particular game, developed by Lorenzo Redaelli and published by Santa Ragione, follows the pattern set by their previous titles, such as Milky Way Prince: The Vampire Star and Saturnalia, with its stunning visuals and catchy soundtrack.

Below, you’ll find a glimpse of the game’s features and a collection of screenshots.

A lazy afternoon by the pool, a lustful night at the club, or even a morbid visit to the local cemetery: you’ll decide how to spend this summer vacation, but wherever you go, something or someone will be waiting, offering an additional, forbidden trip through the arcane inner spaces of conscience. – Pick daily activities for the trio and see how they affect the story.

– A new treacherous drama from the creator of Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star.

– A generational story that is as touching as it is disturbing.

– With music, writing, and art from the game’s author, including hundreds and hundreds of original illustrations.

This game was released on Steam last year and has garnered significant recognition. It has been nominated for three awards at the 2024 Independent Games Festival, including ‘Excellence in Narrative’.

Mediterranea Inferno will be haunting the Switch eShop next month, offering a chilling summer experience for $9.99 (or your regional equivalent).