Sifu Developer Hints at Exciting Surprises for Second Anniversary

Sifu, the beat ’em up roguelike, has some surprises in store for its second anniversary, despite the fact that the developer released the final content update on Switch last November.

Sloclap recently took to social media to announce that they have some exciting surprises in store for their fans. They teased that these surprises would be unveiled in the upcoming days, starting with the anniversary on February 10. Stay tuned for more updates!

Once again, the details of the upcoming reveal remain elusive. However, our anticipation is certainly piqued, given the sheer enjoyment we experienced when the game made its debut on the Switch in 2022. Here’s our take on it from our review, in case you’re curious about all the hype: