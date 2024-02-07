Home » NEWS » The highly anticipated fighting roster for EVO 2024 has been unveiled

Jacob Chambers February 7, 2024

The Evolution Championship fighting series has just unveiled the game line-up for the 2024 schedule.

This year’s lineup has undergone a significant overhaul as a result of the addition or replacement of numerous games with their sequels. Titles such as Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising and Under Night In-Birth II have replaced games like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Melty Blood: Type Lumina. Sys: Celes.

The latest installments of the Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, and Tekken series are also included. Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike is making a comeback. Presenting the complete lineup of games set to grace this year’s highly anticipated event, scheduled to unfold from the 19th to the 21st of July 2024 at the prestigious Las Vegas Convention Center.

Get your tickets now for the event, and find all the answers you need in the comprehensive FAQ on the official website. The dates for Evo Japan have been confirmed for April 27th to 29th, 2024.

