Super Mario Maker 2 has received an update to version 3.0.3. Let’s take a look at the complete patch notes

Jacob Chambers February 7, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Even though Super Mario Maker 2 on the Nintendo Switch had its last major update in April 2020, it continues to receive occasional smaller updates. The most recent installment builds upon a previous update in 2022, which successfully tackled various concerns.

This latest release introduces several tweaks to enhance the overall gaming experience. Here is the complete text:

The most recent update, version 3.0.3, was released on February 6, 2024.

General

  • Implemented changes to enhance the overall enjoyment of the gaming experience.

If dataminers looking into the game’s inner workings make any significant discoveries, we’ll keep you informed. If you haven’t tried this game yet, it’s definitely worth checking out.

