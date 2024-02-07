Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is introducing exciting new Pokémon spirits called Scarlet and Violet

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently marking its fifth anniversary, and Nintendo has brought back new spirits to commemorate the occasion. Surprisingly, there are even more exciting things coming our way.

Adding to its already impressive roster of spirits from popular franchises like Zelda, Splatoon, Xenoblade, Pikmin, and others, the game will soon introduce Pokémon Scarlet and Violet spirits on February 9th. Take a glance at the promotional art, which was shared on social media:

https://x.com/SmashBrosJP/status/1755033639451336796?s=20

If you’re looking to expand your collection, make sure to grab these spirits within the next five days. It’s worth mentioning the recent Scarlet and Violet DLCs, The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk.