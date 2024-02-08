The Xbox layoffs hurt the company that made Crash Bandicoot and Spyro, “Toys For Bob”

According to a recent update, the developer of well-known games like Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, and Skylanders, Toys for Bob, has suffered from the recent wave of layoffs at Xbox’s parent company, Microsoft.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the developer’s office in Novato, California, will lose a total of 86 employees. It has been disclosed in a state filing that the facility will be shutting down.

Although the future of the studio remains uncertain, Jez Corden from Windows Central has received confirmation that Toys for Bob will not be shutting down. Aside from the employees affected, it is reported that the rest of the team is still actively working remotely.

Sledgehammer Games, a developer under Activision, has unfortunately experienced layoffs recently, resulting in 76 workers being affected. As part of its recent restructuring, the company has made the decision to close its office and transition to a remote work setup. Additionally, they are actively seeking a smaller office space as part of their downsizing efforts (via Insider Gaming).