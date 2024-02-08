Super Mario Maker 2 has received an update to version 3.0.3. Let’s take a look at the complete patch notes

Update: After the recent update to Super Mario Maker 2 on the Switch, dataminer ‘OatmealDome’ took to social media platform X to share their findings. According to their post, it seems that the latest update did not bring any new content behind the scenes. There has been a single adjustment made to the game’s code, but the specifics of this change remain unclear.

OatmealDome: [Super Mario Maker 2] “No new content was added in version 3.0.3. The sole changes made were to the game’s code. It’s not clear exactly what the changes are. It’s possible it might be a fix for a security flaw, like version 3.0.2 and ENLBufferPwn. More investigation is required.”

Original article: Even though Super Mario Maker 2 on the Nintendo Switch had its last major update in April 2020, it continues to receive occasional smaller updates. The most recent installment builds upon an update from 2022 that successfully tackled various concerns.

