Disney invests $1.5bn in Epic to create Fortnite-related universe

Disney has recently revealed a collaboration with developer and publisher Epic to bring forth a captivating “games and entertainment universe” that will be intricately linked to the widely acclaimed free-to-play game Fortnite. Disney is making a significant investment of $1.5 billion to acquire an equity stake in Epic Games.

This upcoming game universe, developed with the powerful Unreal Engine, promises a wide range of exciting experiences for fans. With content, characters, and stories from beloved franchises like Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar, and more, players will have plenty of opportunities to immerse themselves in this expansive world. Whether it’s playing, watching, shopping, or engaging with the rich IP, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Disney’s CEO, Robert A. Iger, expressed his excitement about Disney’s latest venture into the gaming industry, highlighting the immense potential for growth and expansion. Epic founder and CEO Tim Sweeney is confident that this “open and interoperable ecosystem” will further strengthen the connection between the Disney and Fortnite communities.

Fortnite has incorporated numerous content updates inspired by beloved Disney franchises such as Marvel and Star Wars. We’ll keep you updated on the release date of this new universe as more information becomes available.

