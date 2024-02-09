Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown has been updated on the Switch platform

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was released about a month ago, and Ubisoft is now implementing a new update for the game on all platforms.

On the Nintendo Switch, this update will elevate the game to Version 1.0.5 and require a download of around 397 megabytes. The update includes bug resolutions, refinements to gaming mechanics, as well as enhancements to the user interface and map functionality. Additionally, Ubisoft has provided a compilation of recognized problems, including several difficulties that are exclusive to the Nintendo Switch platform.

Here is a comprehensive summary:

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Version 1.0.4 (v1.0.5 Switch), February 2024

QUESTS

Treasure of the Seven Seas: A stubborn and vibrant parrot refuses to go back to the pirate captain, leaving players unable to complete the quest.2

The game Treasure of the Seven Seas has a frustrating issue where the quest breaks if you don’t confirm its start before leaving the level. This problem arises when there are too many side quests active simultaneously

Lost Warriors: The warrior who was previously defeated on the bridge outside of Mount Qaf’s main gate will reappear once the level is reloaded

GAMEPLAY

Returning to the main gate of Mount Qaf often fails to trigger a replay of the initial ‘Ardashir Cutscene’

A trapdoor is located above. The Wak-wak tree in The Depths stubbornly refuses to open, as the lever remains frustratingly stuck in the pulled position even after attempting a soft reset

The player can take damage if they try to use the dodge ability granted by the Elusive Water amulet while inputting commands during its animation

The player encounters an issue where they are unable to unlock the Mystery Chest in Lower City, even after accurately shooting an arrow at the designated spot

When Sargon clings to a wall, the ‘frozen’ status effect no longer persists

When the player strategically times the use of the Shadow of the Simurgh ability, Sargon becomes both invincible and invisible, making him a formidable opponent, especially when combined with the Dragon King amulet’s effect

The player can access the Pit of Eternal Sands by utilizing a clever combination of aerial attacks and the Rush of the Simurgh’s ability to break the 3rd warp seal

When the player dies and retries the fight just before Kiana’s transition to camouflage-attacks, Kiana and Sargon end up spawning outside of the rendered world

When Menolias or Orod are defeated while they are burning, the quick-time event is interrupted, forcing players to restart the game and engage in the fight again

During the ‘Holy Flames’ attack, players may notice that King Darius and Sargon become immune to melee attacks if they decide to utilize the Fabric of Time ability. This adds an interesting strategic element to the gameplay

When facing the final boss, performing a soft reset can unexpectedly reset its phase counter. This means that players will have to defeat phase 4 a total of four times. Quite a frustrating challenge, to say the least

User interface and map.

Reward notification for ‘Young Sargon’ overlaps in the game when unlocking the Digital Artbooks in the same session via the Ubisoft Connect overlay.

• Placing a marker on the map while focused on a memory shard locks the in-game cursor.

• Upgrading the Blessing amulet while equipped but not at full life renders the health bar visually stuck.

• During the first fight with Vahram, the camera can be offset following Vahram’s finishing move.

Overall, it looks like a really positive set of changes, and hopefully you will be able to finish your achievements and platinum!

Known Issues (not part of the above list):

Platform Agnostic

• Unable to progress: Enter the Pit of Eternal Sands.

• Unable to proceed in Guardian of the North.

• Lore item “Message Written with Trembling Hands” is not present

• ‘Charitable Soul’ trophy not unlocking

• End-game cinematic is rarely affected by a red filter.

• Unable to progress through ‘The Abducted Prince’

• Player is able to block the silent quest of the Mystery chest in Sacred Archives

• In-game music no longer works until reboot

• Sargon can get stuck under the trapdoor after fighting Mimic

Switch Specific

• When playing on TV or Tabletop Mode (detached Joy-Con controllers), the right (R) Joy-Con controller vibration feature is not triggered.