A review for Mario Vs. Donkey Kong on the Switch has just been released

The highly anticipated Mario vs. Donkey Kong on Switch is just around the corner, set to launch on February 16th. Having thoroughly enjoyed our experience with the puzzle platformer during our recent hands-on session, we eagerly anticipate the final review scores.

Today, we have the opportunity to witness the debut of the first review, courtesy of Japanese publication Famitsu, as they have graciously shared their verdict. In summary, it appears to be quite promising.

According to Ryokutya2089 (via Gematsu), Famitsu has awarded the GBA remake a score of 32/40. This score is an average of four critics’ opinions, with each of them giving the game a solid 8.

For comparison to Mario’s recent escapades, the publication gave Super Mario RPG on Switch a slightly higher score of 34/40, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder received an even higher 36/40.

Naturally, the verdict given by Famitsu should not be considered the ultimate judgment on the game’s triumph. We eagerly await the opinions of other outlets and our valued readers once they have the opportunity to experience the complete game.

Stay tuned for our upcoming Nintendo Life review to find out our thoughts on the latest clash between Mario and Donkey Kong.