The latest game featuring Princess Peach from Nintendo seems to be utilizing the powerful Unreal Engine

Jacob Chambers February 14, 2024

Throughout the Switch generation, Nintendo has occasionally ventured into creating unique titles using alternative game engines. Yoshi’s Crafted World and the more recent Pikmin 4 have both harnessed the power of the Unreal Engine, and it seems that Princess Peach: Showtime! might also be joining the ranks of games created with this impressive technology.

On social media, I came across an interesting post that Akfamilyhome had shared via X. It featured the Chinese game box for Peach’s new game, and what caught my eye was the presence of the Unreal Engine logo on the back.

It is important to note that Nintendo has not yet officially confirmed this. The specific team behind this latest release remains unknown to us. Yoshi’s Crafted World and Pikmin 4 for Switch were developed using Unreal Engine 4, as has been disclosed before.

Princess Peach: Showtime! is set to release on March 22nd, 2024. In this new title, Peach is faced with the daunting task of rescuing the play from the clutches of a disastrous stage performance. Thankfully, she possesses a range of extraordinary abilities that enable her to seamlessly transition into a skilled swordfighter, a master of kung fu, and even more, all in order to confront the challenges that arise within the theater.

