The latest update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, version 13.0.2, has been released. Below, you’ll find the complete patch notes for this update

Latest update: Ver. 13.0.2 (Released February 14, 2024)

General

Updates have been made to ensure compatibility with the upcoming release of the Sora amiibo.

The most recent update, which was released in December 2021, introduced compatibility with the Metroid Dread amiibo. In the realm of recent spirit events, a plethora of new spirits have been introduced, hailing from notable releases like Pikmin 4, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.