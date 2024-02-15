Home » NEWS » The Mario vs. Donkey Kong Launch Week Update is now available, and it brings a host of exciting new features and content

Jacob Chambers February 15, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4

In addition to the Tomb Raider Remastered trilogy, gamers can also look forward to the highly anticipated release of Mario vs. Donkey Kong on the Switch this week. Despite the game not being released yet, similar to many other first-party releases these days, it has already received an update.

The latest update, version 1.0.1, has fixed a bug that caused the controls to occasionally become unresponsive. This improvement ensures a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience. The fix has also been implemented in the demo version of the game. Furthermore, another improvement addresses a discrepancy in one of the stage numbers mentioned. Providing you with all the details, straight from Nintendo’s support page:

The latest update, version 1.0.1, was released on February 13, 2024.

Addressed Problems
We’ve addressed a rare issue where the controls would occasionally become unresponsive after activating Help in the first half of stages 1–6. This fix ensures a smoother gameplay experience for players.

  • The mentioned fix is also included in update Ver. 1.0.1 for Mario vs. Donkey Kong Demo.Correction: As of February 14, 2024, an error has been identified in one of the stage numbers provided
  • The issue has been resolved

 

