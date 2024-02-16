Home » NEWS » Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom has been awarded ‘Adventure Game Of The Year’ at the D.I.C.E. Awards

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom has been awarded ‘Adventure Game Of The Year’ at the D.I.C.E. Awards

Jacob Chambers February 16, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4

Latest news:

In a not-so-shocking turn of events, Baldur’s Gate 3 emerged victorious as the recipient of the highly coveted game of the year award at the recently concluded 27th annual DICE Awards. In the realm of Nintendo, Super Mario Bros. Wonder claimed the prestigious title of “family game of the year,” while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom emerged victorious as the “adventure game of the year.” F-Zero 99 failed to secure the racing award, as Forza Motorsport claimed the top spot. Koji Kondo’s remarkable achievements have earned him a well-deserved place in the prestigious AIAS Hall of Fame.

https://x.com/Official_AIAS/status/1758346976218042512?s=20

https://x.com/Official_AIAS/status/1758368274805555280?s=20

https://x.com/Official_AIAS/status/1758159351489925224?s=20

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Switch Online’s latest update introduces new Mario vs. Donkey Kong icons as part of the ‘Missions & Rewards’ feature

In addition to the release of Mario vs. Donkey Kong on Switch, Nintendo has unveiled ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security