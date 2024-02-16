Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom has been awarded ‘Adventure Game Of The Year’ at the D.I.C.E. Awards

Latest news:

In a not-so-shocking turn of events, Baldur’s Gate 3 emerged victorious as the recipient of the highly coveted game of the year award at the recently concluded 27th annual DICE Awards. In the realm of Nintendo, Super Mario Bros. Wonder claimed the prestigious title of “family game of the year,” while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom emerged victorious as the “adventure game of the year.” F-Zero 99 failed to secure the racing award, as Forza Motorsport claimed the top spot. Koji Kondo’s remarkable achievements have earned him a well-deserved place in the prestigious AIAS Hall of Fame.

https://x.com/Official_AIAS/status/1758346976218042512?s=20

https://x.com/Official_AIAS/status/1758368274805555280?s=20

https://x.com/Official_AIAS/status/1758159351489925224?s=20