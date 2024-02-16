Home » NEWS » McDonald Japan Announces Kirby Happy Meal Promotion

McDonald Japan Announces Kirby Happy Meal Promotion

Jacob Chambers February 16, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3

McDonald’s in Japan is set to launch an exciting Happy Meal promotion, showcasing a delightful collection of adorable Kirby toys. The promotion is set to kick off later this month, on February 23, 2024. It will be divided into two waves, each containing four plush toys.

Players will be delighted to find a variety of Kirby versions available, including a unique cone-shaped Kirby. Additionally, the set also features the inclusion of Waddle Dee. presenting a glimpse along with the McDonald’s promotional video:

https://x.com/McDonaldsJapan/status/1758325328076792094?s=20

If there are any updates regarding the availability of this promotion in local stores, we will make sure to inform all the Kirby fans here on Nintendo Life. In a recent announcement, the Kirby developer disclosed their plans to hire new talent for their upcoming projects in the Kirby video game franchise.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Switch Online’s latest update introduces new Mario vs. Donkey Kong icons as part of the ‘Missions & Rewards’ feature

In addition to the release of Mario vs. Donkey Kong on Switch, Nintendo has unveiled ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security