McDonald Japan Announces Kirby Happy Meal Promotion

McDonald’s in Japan is set to launch an exciting Happy Meal promotion, showcasing a delightful collection of adorable Kirby toys. The promotion is set to kick off later this month, on February 23, 2024. It will be divided into two waves, each containing four plush toys.

Players will be delighted to find a variety of Kirby versions available, including a unique cone-shaped Kirby. Additionally, the set also features the inclusion of Waddle Dee. presenting a glimpse along with the McDonald’s promotional video:

https://x.com/McDonaldsJapan/status/1758325328076792094?s=20

If there are any updates regarding the availability of this promotion in local stores, we will make sure to inform all the Kirby fans here on Nintendo Life. In a recent announcement, the Kirby developer disclosed their plans to hire new talent for their upcoming projects in the Kirby video game franchise.