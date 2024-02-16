Home » NEWS » Switch Online’s latest update introduces new Mario vs. Donkey Kong icons as part of the ‘Missions & Rewards’ feature

In addition to the release of Mario vs. Donkey Kong on Switch, Nintendo has unveiled a fresh batch of Switch Online icons.

The initial lineup of characters features Mario, Donkey Kong, Shy Guy, and Toad. These can be redeemed for the standard price of 10 Platinum Points, while frames and backgrounds will cost you 5 Platinum Points.

The first wave will be accessible from now until February 22nd, while the second wave will continue until the end of the month. Allow me to present

For those curious about this GBA game making a comeback, make sure to read our review on Nintendo Life. If you’re interested in getting a taste of the game before making a purchase, you have the option to download the demo from the Switch eShop.

