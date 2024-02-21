Home » NEWS » Exciting news for Warhammer 40,000 fans as a new DLC is set to bring the battle to PowerWash Simulator next week!

The Warhammer 40,000 universe served as inspiration for PowerWash Simulator’s upcoming DLC pack. The game will be released next week on the Nintendo Switch, giving players the opportunity to clean off dirt and grime from large recreations of the well-known miniature wargame.

Playing as the all-new Adeptus Mecanicus character, you will have access to a custom MKII Aqua-Santica Arquebus power washer for ritual cleansing. Here’s what you can anticipate tidying up:

  • The Ultramarines Land Raider
  • The Dark Angels Deathwing Redemptor Dreadnought
  • The Astra Militarum Rogal Dorn Tank
  • The House Hawkshroud Imperial Knight
  • The Blood Angels Thunderhawk

For $7.99, €7.99, / £6.50, this pack continues the trend of themed DLCs like Back to the Future and Final Fantasy.

