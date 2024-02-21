Home » NEWS » The upcoming release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduces a new mysterious Pokémon during a mass outbreak event

The upcoming release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduces a new mysterious Pokémon during a mass outbreak event

Jacob Chambers February 21, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4

Prior to the Pokémon Presents broadcast next week, The Pokémon Company unveiled a new mass outbreak event for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

This particular one offers a unique experience with more Voltorb and Foongus spawns, along with a special mystery Pokémon. The identity of this mysterious Pokémon remains unknown for now, but it seems to be one that is typically not found in the Paldea region. Many trainers believe it to be a Hisuian Voltorb.

https://x.com/Pokemon_cojp/status/1760091973170381225?s=20

There will be an increased number of Shiny Pokémon sightings during this event. The upcoming Mass Outbreak event is set to kick off later this week, on February 23, 2024, and will run until February 27, 2024, coinciding with the upcoming broadcast.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Splatoon 3 Version 7.0.0 is set to release this week, and the complete patch notes have been revealed

Nintendo revealed that Version 7.0.0 of Splatoon 3 for Switch will be released this week. ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security