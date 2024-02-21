The upcoming release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduces a new mysterious Pokémon during a mass outbreak event

Prior to the Pokémon Presents broadcast next week, The Pokémon Company unveiled a new mass outbreak event for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

This particular one offers a unique experience with more Voltorb and Foongus spawns, along with a special mystery Pokémon. The identity of this mysterious Pokémon remains unknown for now, but it seems to be one that is typically not found in the Paldea region. Many trainers believe it to be a Hisuian Voltorb.

There will be an increased number of Shiny Pokémon sightings during this event. The upcoming Mass Outbreak event is set to kick off later this week, on February 23, 2024, and will run until February 27, 2024, coinciding with the upcoming broadcast.