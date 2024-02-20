Nintendo has just rolled out a new update for the Switch console, version 17.0.1. Here are the details

Following a system update in December of last year that brought the Switch’s firmware to Version 17.0.1, Nintendo has now discreetly rolled out another update without requiring a reboot.

Once again, dataminer ‘OatmealDome’ pointed out on social media that “rebootless updates” don’t necessitate restarting your console or any other action, usually just including “minor changes”.

The most recent update includes an expansion of the list of prohibited words, with additional phrases being added. Additionally, it now also blocks certain Japanese threats. You can find the complete details here.

https://x.com/OatmealDome/status/1759732119012581886?s=20

Nintendo’s patch notes for Version 17.0.1 addressed a local communication issue for some software and included general system stability improvements to enhance the overall experience.