Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Receives Rating in South Korea

If you haven’t tried Altus’ outstanding RPG Shin Megami Tensei V on the Switch, there’s good news: a more complete edition seems to be in the works.

According to Gematsu, a rating for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance has been discovered by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea. The game is said to offer an upgraded, full version of the Switch exclusive with various enhancements and extra content.

The rating has been removed, and there is currently no information on a release date or target platforms. However, considering Atlus’ track record of releasing updated versions of its games, it’s probable that this one will be available on the PS4/PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, in addition to the Switch.

Rumors are circulating about an upcoming Partner Direct project, so we might get some news about this project soon. Regardless, we’re definitely eager to find out more. When we assessed the original release, we found it to be the top installment in the series so far and labeled it as “a modern masterpiece.”.